Lou Manfredini is joined by Adam McMahon, President at Fireplace and Chimney Authority Inc, to talk about 30 years of the company. The two also discuss the tent sale and what customers can look forward to seeing. For more information, visit fireplaceandchimneyauthority.com or call 630.279.8500
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)