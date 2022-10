Lou Manfredini was joined by Jack Arnold, owner of Arnold Electric Services, to discuss the importance of getting an annual maintenance and inspection of a home’s electrical system, hard-wired systems, circuit breakers, and more.

Arnold Electric Services specializes in existing electrical systems in homes, whether they be new or old, but are known to be Chicagoland’s old home electrical experts. For more information, visit https://www.arnoldelectricchicago.com