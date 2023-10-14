Lou Manfredini is with Jack Arnold, owner of Arnold Electrical Services, to discuss electrical issues in your home stem and if left unchecked can lead into the potential risk of electric shock and electric fire. Visit them at ArnoldElectricChicago.com.
Lou’s Fire Safety Show: Keeping your home safe with Arnold Electric
by: Ben Anderson
