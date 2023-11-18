It’s Lou’s Cool Products Show and Bob Jones, President of American Sale, joins in to talk about the great holiday selection they offer, along with incredible savings including Christmas tree discounts! See all of their cool offerings at www.americansale.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)