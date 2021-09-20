Executive Green Carpet Cleaning Office Manager shares the dos and don’ts of maintaining your carpets

Mr. Fix-It himself, Lou Manfredini, is joined by Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s Office Manager, Kelly Mickely. Listen in as Kelly talks about what it’s like being a small family owned and operated business and how that allows them to pay intimate attention to detail and the specific needs and wants of each individual customer. Then, Kelly shares the dos and don’ts of maintaining your carpets. To learn more about Executive Green Carpet Cleaning and what they can do for you go to executivegreencarpetcleaning.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)