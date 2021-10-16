Event Vice President for the National Hardware Show talks about its 75th edition in Las Vegas

Beth Casson, event Vice President for the National Hardware Show joined Lou to give an insight on what people can expect. The show is celebrating its 75th edition in Las Vegas and will have over 100 vendors.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter