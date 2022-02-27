Ending the revolving door of homelessness one home at a time

Humble Design is creating homes where families can find peace, strength, and hope.

Lou is joined by Julie Dickenson, director of Humble Design Chicago, to discuss how the company creates a restful and welcoming place where people can feel comfortable and thrive. Not just a design company, their much larger mission is to help families, individuals, and veterans who are exiting a homeless scenario, with donated household goods.

For more information and to see how you can help, visit humbledesign.org