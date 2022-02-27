Ending the revolving door of homelessness one home at a time

Lou Manfredini

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Humble Design is creating homes where families can find peace, strength, and hope.

Lou is joined by Julie Dickenson, director of Humble Design Chicago, to discuss how the company creates a restful and welcoming place where people can feel comfortable and thrive. Not just a design company, their much larger mission is to help families, individuals, and veterans who are exiting a homeless scenario, with donated household goods.

For more information and to see how you can help, visit humbledesign.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular