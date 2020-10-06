Do you have the proper protection in your home?

Lou Manfredini talks fire safety with First Alert’s Brand and PR Manager Ashley Gocken. First Alert has been protecting homes and families for over 60 years and they specialize in smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and fire extinguishers. To learn more about First Alert go to firstalert.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 7-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)