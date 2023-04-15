Cameron Bonsey, Vice President of Marketing at Coast of Maine joins Lou Manfredini for the Home & Garden show. Coast of Maine focuses has organically approved, compost-based soils, enriching mulches, soil supplements, and liquid fertilizers that are designed to enhance and support healthy soil in your garden. If you have composting questions or want to learn more about Coast of Maine, visit coastofmaine.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction