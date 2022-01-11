Building a strong financial home for 2022

On HouseSmarts Radio, Lou Manfredini talks with Carol Steele, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Marquette Bank. Is a healthier lifestyle on your list of New Year’s resolutions? Don’t forget to make your financial health a priority, too!
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter