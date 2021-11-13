Bryan Nooner, President and Owner of Midwest Innovative Products, to share about Twist and Seal!

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — John Artis, who was wrongly convicted with boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in a triple murder case made famous in a 1975 song by Bob Dylan and a 1999 film staring Denzel Washington, has died. He was 75.

Artis died on Nov. 7 of a gastric aneurysm at his home in Hampton, Virginia, said Fred Hogan, his longtime friend who worked to help overturn the convictions of Artis and Carter.