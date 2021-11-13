Bryan Nooner, President and Owner of Midwest Innovative Products, to share about Twist and Seal!

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Bryan Nooner, President and Owner of Midwest Innovative Products, joined the show to share about Twist & Seal. Twist and Seal is the industry leader in cord protection products. Shop online at twistandseal.com or a retailer near you.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
