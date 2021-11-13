Bob Jones, Owner of American Sale, shares about what they have coming up for Christmas!

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

American Sale

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Owner of American Sale, Bob Jones joined to show to share what American Sale has coming up for Christmas this year. American Sale has been Chicagoland’s favorite Christmas store for over 60 years. Shop Christmas at American Sale here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular