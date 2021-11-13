Annie Janos, Product and Sales Manager at Superior Tool, shares about the Tub Drain Extractor™

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

Superior Tool’s Tub Drain Extractor

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Annie Janos, Product and Sales Manager at Superior Tool, joined the show to share about the Tub Drain Extractor™. When the crosshairs on your old tub drain are corroded or missing and the average drain removal tool fails, use the Tub Drain Extractor™ to remove those stubborn tub drains.  To buy the Tub Drain Extractor™ click here

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who've grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice.

