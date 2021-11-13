Annie Janos, Product and Sales Manager at Superior Tool, shares about the Tub Drain Extractor™

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Annie Janos, Product and Sales Manager at Superior Tool, joined the show to share about the Tub Drain Extractor™. When the crosshairs on your old tub drain are corroded or missing and the average drain removal tool fails, use the Tub Drain Extractor™ to remove those stubborn tub drains. To buy the Tub Drain Extractor™ click here
