Join Lou Manfredini on an Ireland adventure to Galway, Killarney, Cork and Dublin on a nine-day private Group Journey departing April 15, 2023.

Departure: Departs from Chicago on April 15, 2023. $4,199 per person with round-trip air on Aer Lingus from Chicago O’Hare; includes all departure and government taxes. Single supplement is additional $1,099.*

Accommodations:

Galway – 2 nights, 4-Star Park House Hotel

Killarney – 2 nights, 4-Star Great Southern Hotel

Cork – 1 night, 5-Star Hayfield Manor

Dublin – 2 nights, 4-Star Radisson Blu Royal

Other Inclusions:

Breakfast daily, including day of arrival

Three 3-course dinners

Luxury motor coach with services of a professional Irish driver/guide

Clonmacnoise Monastic Site

Connemara Excursion

Kylemore Abbey

The Cliffs of Moher

Dingle Peninsula Excursion

Jaunting Carts in Killarney

Boat excursion in Killarney National Park

Blarney Castle

Dublin Food Trail – guided walking tour and tastings

The Guinness Storehouse

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

Portfolio of travel documents

24-hour emergency customer service while in Ireland

IMPORTANT: This tour includes walking tours. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

*Terms and Conditions: : Please Note: All travel arrangements made by Journeys Connect. The above tour is a Private Group departure based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Journeys Connect reserves the right to cancel the trip if fewer than 30 passengers are participating. Single supplement additional $1,099. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus. Rate includes roundtrip economy class airfare, including carrier and government-imposed taxes and fees, and the September 11th security fee of $5.60 per enplanement originating at U.S. airport. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations /Changes: Fares are non-refundable. Boat excursion in Killarney National Park is subject to weather conditions.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (APRIL 15) – USA / DUBLIN: Fly transatlantic overnight from the USA to Dublin, Ireland. Dinner is served, and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (APRIL 16) – ARRIVE IN DUBLIN, IRELAND / GALWAY: Welcome to Ireland! After collecting your bags, you will meet with your driver in the arrival’s hall at Dublin Airport. Depart and make your way to a local pub for your first full Irish breakfast of the week! Then head for Galway. Pause in Clonmacnoise, an early Christian site founded by St. Ciarán in the mid-6th century on the eastern bank of the River Shannon. The site includes the ruins of a cathedral, seven churches (10th-13th century), two round towers, three high crosses and the largest collection of Early Christian grave Christian grave slabs in Western Europe. Continue to Galway where you enjoy a panoramic tour of this great city. Check in to your hotel and enjoy the rest of your afternoon at leisure. This evening enjoy a welcome dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 3 (APRIL 17) – CONNEMARA EXCURSION: After breakfast in your hotel, depart on an excursion out to Connemara. Whitewashed cottages are scattered over a land of rocky mountains, sparkling brooks and rivers. Stop to visit the beautiful Kylemore Abbey, a castellated neo-Gothic mansion occupied since 1920 by the Irish Benedictine community of Nuns. Onwards to Clifden for free time to enjoy lunch. Visit the Connemara Marble Factory before returning to Galway where your evening is free. (B)

DAY 4 (APRIL 18) – GALWAY / CLIFFS OF MOHER / KILLARNEY: After breakfast, depart Galway and head south towards County Kerry. Travel around the magnificent Galway Bay and on through the Burren. Pause to visit the dramatic, near-vertical Cliffs of Moher, rising 700 feet above the pounding Atlantic waves. From the cliffs on a clear day you can see the Aran Islands and Galway Bay. O’Brien’s Tower stands near the highest point and has served as a viewing point for visitors for hundreds of years. Afterward, cross the River Shannon by ferry and head to Killarney where you enjoy dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 5 (APRIL 19) DINGLE PENINSULA EXCURSION: Today, begin by heading out to the beautiful Dingle Peninsula. This peninsula is a Gaeltacht, a unique area where the Irish language is preserved. View Slea Head; beehive huts; views of the Blasket Islands; harbors; beaches; all spectacular! There is time to explore the town of Dingle, a colorful fishing port. Later, return to Killarney where the remainder of your afternoon and evening are free. (B)

DAY 6 (APRIL 20) – KILLARNEY NATIONAL PARK / BLARNEY / CORK: After breakfast, enjoy a Jaunting Car ride through Killarney’s National Park. View Ross Castle and Muckross House, situated at the heart of Killarney and known for its scenic beauty. Then board a glass-covered boat for a voyage through Killarnye’s largest and most picturesque lake, Lough Lein. Afterwards, depart from Killarney and start your journey towards Cork. Make your way to visit Blarney Castle with its magical stone that gives the gift of eloquence for a kiss. There is time to stop at Blarney Woollen Mills to shop before driving a short distance to the beautiful Hayfield Manor Hotel for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 7 (APRIL 21) – CORK / DUBLIN FOOD TRAIL: After breakfast you depart from Cork early this morning and make your way toward Dublin. When you arrive in Dublin, depart on a Dublin Tasting Walk. Visit a range of bakeries, food halls, street markets, cheese mongers, delicatessens, and other specialty shops. You’ll meet those who have produced and traded great food for generations as well as recent arrivals who use great Irish produce to bring new international and contemporary tastes to the table. As you enjoy the food, you’ll also learn a little about the culture and history of each neighborhood. Afterward, visit the Guinness Storehouse. Raise a mug of the “black stuff” and drink in Dublin views at the Gravity Bar. This evening you are free in Dublin. (B/L)

DAY 8 (APRIL 22) – DUBLIN: Enjoy a day at leisure in Dublin. (B)

DAY 9 (APRIL 23) – DUBLIN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Ireland as transfers begin to Dublin airport, where after check-in you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty-free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

