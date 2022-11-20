Founded by Robert Jones Sr. in in 1959, American Sale is a family owned and operated business, that provides its customers the best selection in home recreation and holiday items. Erica Steadman is the Director, Marketing and Customer Relations at American Sale and she joines Lou Manfredini to discuss the history of the business and their products.
American Sale and their app controlled artificial trees
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
