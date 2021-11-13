Ali Graeme, Owner of Sweet Ali’s Gluten Free Bakery, shares about her Bakery!

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Ali Graeme, owner of Sweet Ali’s Gluten Free Bakery joined the show to share about her bakery! From savory stuffing to decadent pies, Sweet Ali’s has everything you need to dress your gluten free Thanksgiving table, including dairy free and vegan options. Pre-order for Thanksgiving through November 18. Visit Sweet Ali’s in Hinsdale or online at sweetalis.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
