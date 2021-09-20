Alexander Lumber Cabinet Sales Manager | ‘We do keep our showrooms up to date with the latest door styles, colors and trends’

The Cabinet Sales Manager for Alexander Lumber, Ted Huseman, joined Lou Manfredini to talk all things kitchen design and remodeling. Listen in while Ted gives listeners insight on what to expect when you enter one of their showrooms and talk to one of their designers. To learn more about Alexander Lumber and what they can do for you go to alexlbr.com or email them at info@alexlbr.com.
