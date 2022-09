Lou Manfredini is joined by Anthony Belokas, the Chicagoland regional sales manager at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC. The two explain the technologically advanced mini-split heating and air conditioning systems from Mitsubishi Electric Heating and A/C and how you are able to pinpoint the comfort of every room. As an all-electric solution, Belokas elaborates on the efficiency of the systems.

