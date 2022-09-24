President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins Lou Manfredini on the program to talk about the evolution of the company. Lou and Tom also talk about interior doors, trims, and kitchens. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)