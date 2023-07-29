Founder of Young Hearts for Life, Dr. joseph Marek, joins Lisa Dent on the show to talk about the organization and their mission. Listen in to hear how Young Hearts for Life is working towards offering free ECGs to all students to detect conditions which may cause Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD), how they educate the community about SDC and what can be done to help with prevention, and how they provide families suffering lost with support through interaction with other families who have faced the same unimaginable loss.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction