First grade teacher at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Melissa Tempel, joins Lisa Dent to address the banning of Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s duet in that Wisconsin school district just for having the word “rainbow” in the title. Melissa explains how everything first occurred as well as expresses her feelings about how the district handled the situation.

