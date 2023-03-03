Rae Kaplan, Attorney at the Kaplan Law Firm joins Lisa Dent to talk about the latest updates on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan as it awaits ruling from the Supreme Court. Rae also gives listeners tips on the best time to reach out to the Kaplan Law Firm about planning your finances for college.
Will the Student Loan Debt Cancellation Plan be saved?
by: Julian Saldierna
