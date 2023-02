Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), joins Lisa Dent to talk about the latest product recall involving select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, and what you should do if you’ve purchased this product.

