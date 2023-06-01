"This is not a case to be settled, this is a case to be fought until changes are made."- Jennifer Kinder, attorney

Attorney Jennifer Kinder of Kinder Law PLLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why there was filed against Ticketmaster on the behalf of over 300 individuals who say the company never gave them a chance to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, despite waiting hours online to do so. Kinder also explains why she doesn’t believe Ticketmaster’s claim that the presale event problems were simply a supply and demand issue.