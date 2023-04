Carmelo Esterrich, Columbia College professor of humanities and cultural studies, and host of the Nick and Melo’s Hyperspace podcast, joins Wendy Snyder (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to talk about the upcoming May 4th Star Wars holiday, and how the film franchise has connected generations of fans. Esterrich is also author of the book, Star Wars Multiverse.

