What are the impacts of being a ‘smother’ and why are boys struggling so much? Clinical psychologist, parenting expert, and author of Rescuing Our Sons: 8 Solutions to Our Crisis of Disaffected Teen Boys Dr. John Duffy joins Wendy Snyder, in for Lisa Dent, to highlight some of the factors that are negatively impacting mental health in young men today.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction