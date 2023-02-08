Anna Morrison, an animal attorney with AMR Law Group, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what claims can be brought if their pet has been unlawfully injured, or killed. This is following an incident in Lakeview where two dogs were shot by a man who is a valid CCL and FOID holder. The dogs were being walked by their owner unleashed, and police said the man felt threatened as the dogs approached him. No citations were issued.

