Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Lisa Dent, Steve Bertrand, and Andy Masur to preview the Bears match up with NFL leading Eagles this Sunday. Dan also talks about his recent lunch with Mike Ditka and shares his happiness that Hub Arkush is recovering well after his heart attack.
What do the Bears have to do to take down the NFL best Eagles?
by: Jack Heinrich
