Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, joins Wendy Snyder (filling-in for Lisa Dent), to talk about a study from Johns Hopkins University that found that traumatic brain injury was the second-most common injury related to leashed dog walking among adults treated in emergency rooms from 2001 to 2020. Dr. Varble, also answers all pet-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.

