"Clearly they knew that they could stomp on people, and their behavior would go under a blind eye."- Tony Romanucci, attorney representing the Nichols family

Tony Romanucci, the Chicago-based attorney representing the Nichols family, joins Lisa Dent to explain why he believes the five officers fired and charged in Tyre Nichols’s death should be held accountable for their actions, and why those actions point to a bigger problem with the department. A sixth Memphis police officer has also been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.