Dr. Trevor Lewis, doctor of emergency medicine at Cook County Health, joins Lisa Dent to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how to stay cool during hot and humid weather and things you should avoid drinking to avoid dehydration. The city of Chicago has several cooling areas for residents during the heat. Chicago Public Libraries and Chicago Park District fieldhouses will also have air conditioning.
