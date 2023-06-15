June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is urging those who are experiencing memory loss to schedule an appointment with their doctor. Dr. Joanne Pike, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association joins Lisa Dent on the show to discuss impact of Alzheimer’s and the potential new treatments offers hope for the Alzheimer’s and dementia community.
There is something you can do to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s
by: Ashley Bihun
