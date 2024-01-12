Aziz Abu Sarah, National Geographic Explorer, TED Fellow, and author, joins Lisa Dent to talk about The Way of Peace and shares details about how he and his Israeli colleague, Kim Passey Yoseph, are coming to Chicago and speaking together on Friday 1/12 at a synagogue and Sunday 1/14 at a church. Their mission, as they bring this rare message to Chicago, is to help people discover there is more that unites us than divides us.

