Dr. Patrick Crispen, the Director of Educational Technology for the University of Southern California’s (USC) Keck School of Medicine, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to discuss the technology around key fobs and whether you should be concerned about them when you purchase a new vehicle. Also, Dr. Crispen answer computer questions from WGN Radio listeners.

