Rob Sarwark, co-owner of Tiki Core Records, joins Lisa Dent to tell the story of going through his grandfather’s record collection, and finding vinyl that contained a recording of a song about the Chicago Cubs. The song, Come Out to Wrigley Field (The Home of the Cubs), was recorded by Rob’s grandfather, Pasquale “PJ” Panico, and Paul Gallis.

