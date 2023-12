Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago Water Stearns and actor Andrew MacNaughton join Paul Lisenk, in for Lisa Dent, to discuss the shows coming and going to The Mercury Theatre on Southport in Lakeview.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein will be at the theater till December 31st and winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, “Jersey Boys” will come to the stage from March 15th though May 19th. Tickets are on sale now!