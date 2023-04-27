Executive Director of the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra Christina Salerno, President and CEO of the JCC Chicago Addie Goodman, and violinist and IPO Concertmaster Azusa Tashiro join Lisa Dent to highlight the Violins of Hope season finale performance on Saturday, May 13th, at Trinity Christian College. The Violins of Hope are a series of string instruments used prior to and during WWII and the Holocaust and have a historical and cultural significance to the Jewish community as both Christina and Addie discussed. Later, Azusa delivers a performance of Hans Krasa’s The Tanec on one of the Violins of Hope.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction