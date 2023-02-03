Cole Stallard, the Commissioner for Chicago Streets and Sanitation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the top seven vote-getters in the city’s Name a Snowplow contest. The competition garnered over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Here are the 7 names that received the most votes:

  1. Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow
  2. Da Plow
  3. Salter Payton
  4. Sears Plower
  5. Sleet Home Chicago
  6. Holy Plow!
  7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel
