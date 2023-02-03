Cole Stallard, the Commissioner for Chicago Streets and Sanitation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the top seven vote-getters in the city’s Name a Snowplow contest. The competition garnered over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Here are the 7 names that received the most votes:
- Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow
- Da Plow
- Salter Payton
- Sears Plower
- Sleet Home Chicago
- Holy Plow!
- Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka