Cole Stallard, the Commissioner for Chicago Streets and Sanitation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the top seven vote-getters in the city’s Name a Snowplow contest. The competition garnered over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Here are the 7 names that received the most votes:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel