Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk about how you can gift yourself financial organization in 2024 and to remind listeners not to miss the December 31st deadline for consolidating your Federal student loans. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Terry Savage: December 31st is the deadline for consolidating your Federal student loans
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
