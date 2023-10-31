Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), joins Lisa Dent to talk about the 27 types of eye drops that the Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers not to use, and why you need to be concerned if you purchased any of those products. A list of the products can be found here. Since the story in that link was published, the FDA also added Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL sold by Walmart in stores and online to the list of products.

