Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins Lisa Dent to explain why she’s seeking passage of state legislation that would grant police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who survive COVID-19 their disability benefits. Mendoza’s brother Joaquin was a Chicago cop who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 on the job but was denied duty disability by a police pension board.
