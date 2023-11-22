Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships & Brand Management & Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures, joins Wendy Snyder in for Lisa Dent to discuss the brand new, first in the world, Wonderverse coming to Oakbrook next month. Listen in while Jeffrey walks listeners through all the wonder that is in store at this immersive entertainment destination set to open next month at the Oakbrook Center mall near Chicago with attractions from the studio’s film, TV series and video games including Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Bad Boys, Zombieland and Uncharted.

