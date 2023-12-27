Actor and comedian Jeff Hiller joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk about his latest project starring alongside Bridget Everett titled Somebody Somewhere as well as to promote his one night only stand up show being hosted by The Den Theatre happening in February. Get tickets for Jeff Hiller’s show on February 4th, 2024 at The Den Theatre, located at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood by going to thedentheatre.com.

