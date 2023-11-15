Chaplain for the Loyola Men’s Basketball Team, Sister Jean joins Lisa Dent to talk about what it was like receiving flowers from President Biden when he was in Chicago last week. Sister Jean also talks about the importance of keeping your mind active as you age, Rambler’s Basketball and more.
Sister Jean talks being 104 and keeping your mind active, Rambler’s Basketball and receiving flowers from President Biden
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)