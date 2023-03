Illinois State Rep. of the 30th District William Davis joins Lisa Dent to discuss the proposal of a south suburban airport in the Monee area. He addresses the opposition the proposal has been met with over last 40 years but highlights his hope that it will be passed. Rep. Davis speculates that even if the proposal goes through it will be another few years before we see the airport in Monee.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction