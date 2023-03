Illinois State Representative of the 12th District Margaret Croke joins Lisa Dent to talk about proposed House Bill 2477, the Pregnancy Expenses Act, which would require pregnancy-related costs to be split equally between the pregnant party and “the other intended parent.” This proposed bill, sponsored by Rep. Croke, was one of 41 to be sent to Senate yesterday, March 21st.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction