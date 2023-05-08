U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Lisa Dent to talk about what can be done to ease the pain on local government and organizations as more migrants arrive in Chicago with more expected as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send them to Democrat-led cities. Rep. Krishnamoorthi also talks about the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and a letter that was sent to leaders at Nike, Shein, Temu and Adidas about possible trade law violations

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction