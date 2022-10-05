Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th-Schaumburg) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on the Surface Transportation Board to carefully consider the details of the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. Rep. Krishnamoorthi explains his understanding that the merger will result in serious delays for first responders and commuters, describes why these delays would happen, and suggests that negotiations could result in a plan for mitigations that could result in a merger with fewer impacts on the community.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction