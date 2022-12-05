WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 13: Gun control activists rally near the U.S. Capitol calling for a federal ban on assault weapons on July 13, 2022 in Washington,…
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 13: Gun control activists rally near the U.S. Capitol calling for a federal ban on assault weapons on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Friends, family and mourners of the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois and Uvalde, Texas mass shooting rallied near the U.S. Capitol calling on lawmakers to enact stricter gun control legislation. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to comment on the new bill that aims to address ease of access to assault weapons, the urgency to ban them and raise the buying age of all weapons to 21.
