Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), joins Lisa Dent to talk about the latest product recall involving Gerber Good Start Soothepro, Articifical Tears Lubricant Eye Drops by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, frozen organic strawberries that may be linked to Hepatitis A, and more. Teresa later stresses the importance of going out and looking for news on recalls.

